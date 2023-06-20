At 4 p.m. Wednesday I was informed the FIBArk carnival was packing up and leaving due to some kind of dispute with a resident across from Riverside Park. I was informed that representatives from the Fibark board would be on the radio Thursday morning to explain.
I drove home in a huff and almost wrote a letter to the editor that night, but I remembered my mother’s advice to listen to all sides of the story and gather facts before forming an opinion and broadcasting it. I waited for the interview on the radio Thursday morning and was disappointed that they brushed past the reasons for the abrupt carnival departure in favor of advocating “positivity going forward” or something similar.
Over the next few days, the buzz around town centered almost exclusively on this subject, giving the Scout Wave a temporary respite. I spoke with informed people and from what I can ascertain, it was a dispute between a resident with an issue of airspace intrusion liability, a hot-headed carney, who would not compromise, and the FIBArk board, who failed to successfully address and manage the conflict this year, even though it was an issue last year.
I am still not exactly sure what happened except that a group of grownups failed to successfully communicate and compromise in what should have been a simple negotiation which so negatively affected the festival and had such a simple set of solutions.
I believe the town deserved a detailed explanation from the FIBArk board as to exactly what led to this debacle, and the board should certainly assess this problem and strategize to find a solution before next year. As I understand it, the carnivals have territories, and no other carnival is allowed to come to Salida.
The board owes it to the citizens to explain the entire story, perhaps best documented in writing through an interview with The Mountain Mail. Not only did the children attending the festival lose out on the thrill of the rides, but the intended recipients of the funds may suffer as well.
I would also like to know why there was no bike ramp jump competition this year. I heard the city dropped the ball on obtaining the required insurance policy.
A wise philosopher said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Let’s not have a repeat.