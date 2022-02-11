Dear Editor:
I normally commend The Mountain Mail for its even-handed policy of publishing letters from both sides of issues of interest to our community.
However, some recent letters regarding the COVID vaccines and their efficacy, or lack of same, in preventing people from becoming seriously ill or dying from the coronavirus has found me rethinking my position.
It’s one thing to climb up on one’s soapbox and opine about some political or community issue, and you’ve printed a couple of my own rants.
But it’s another entirely to publish views that could endanger the health of members of our community.
We all enjoy living in a free and permissive society, and it is each individual’s prerogative to believe in magic, malarkey or modern science, as he or she chooses.
And there is no shortage of online sites and even commercial broadcasting networks where almost any view is presented and backed with supposedly sound “facts” that are hearsay at best, and diabolical at worst.
Some large social media sites have been taken to task for willfully disseminating information known to be false and which endangers the health and wellbeing of members in our society.
It’s clear where I stand on vaccination, but I’m not asking The Mountain Mail to air my views on this matter.
What I would like to see the paper do is abstain altogether from this contentious topic, because the stakes are much higher here than they are with some political issue that gets readers fired up or upset for a while.
In my opinion, for The Mountain Mail to publish material, even a letter to the editor, that might encourage a member of our community to make a decision causing him or her to become seriously ill or die is not just irresponsible, it’s wrong. Please stick to politics.
John Dodd,
Poncha Springs