Dear Editor:
On July 15 Grant Heilman's personal art collection was sold at a live auction. Following a reception, with refreshments, Ed Alloy held the auction for Eastern, Western and international art collected by Grant with his first, second and third wives. Many people attending knew his second wife, Barbara Whipple, or his third wife, Conrad Nelson.
Held at the Heritage Museum, it was a festive and well-attended event with all the proceeds of work sold going to Chaffee Arts and the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. This project has been years in the making, and the success is due to all the extraordinary people who helped make it a reality.
Spearheaded by Terry Stevens, the cast of many who helped were David Bailey, Martha Bauman, Lyndsay, Robert, Emberlynne and Paige Bertram, Rae Ferrar, Tracy Furay, Eric Gibb, Suzy Kelly, Nancy Locke, Chantell Locke, Jack Litvay, Tammy Lygrisse, Jan McCabe, Susy Ritch, Ruthann Schofield, Barry Stevens, Nancy Taylor, Lisa Wagner.
Sorelle Delicatessen catered the event, and Growing Wild did the beautiful flower arrangements.
I completely lack adequate words to say how grateful and appreciative I am for all the help in making this event dynamic and successful. And to all who attended and contributed, I can only say thank you. You truly made it a generous and very special occasion. Everyone collectively paid an extraordinary tribute to Grant, who did so much for this community.
Conrad Nelson,
Buena Vista