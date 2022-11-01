I am writing to debunk the myth that approving The Salida Bottling Company project will open the floodgates to out-of-town developers.
It is important to understand that planned developments are a negotiated process and everyone is unique. Suggesting that approving a planned development sets precedent is simply false. After serving two years as mayor Mr. LiVecchi should know better than to make those claims. In addition, the developers of this project are Chaffee County residents.
That suggestion, however, is really effective in instilling fear. How many times have you made a decision based on fear that ended up being a good decision? My hope is that voters look beyond the fear tactics being utilized by some opponents of the project and vote based on its merits.