An Open Letter to Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Dear Congressman Lamborn:
I previously contacted your office urging you not to object to the certification of the results of the presidential election.
Having seen the terrible events that transpired Wednesday, I am confirmed in my view that you made a grave mistake by continuing in your course.
Now I am asking you to support the immediate removal of President Trump from office.
I implore you to use whatever power you have to persuade the President to resign. Failing that, I ask that you support his removal by other lawful means, be it impeachment or the 25th Amendment. I believe he is a continuing threat to our country.
Additionally, since the President has announced he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Biden, I believe his removal is essential so that Vice President Pence may lawfully succeed him and be present at the peaceful transition of power to the Biden administration.
No inauguration has proceeded without the presence of the outgoing president in over 150 years.
The presence of the outgoing president—especially one who has been defeated at the polls—is highly symbolic of our cherished democracy, at home and around the world.
The absence of the current executive at this event will be yet another stain on our country and another desecration of the sacred edifice of our way of life.
I ask you to stand up for this important symbol of America’s greatness.
History is being written this day. Please do not assent in a final act of ignominy by this administration.
Arthur C. Buono
Salida