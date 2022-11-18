Dear Editor:
The Colorado High School Mountain Bike Championships recently roared through Glenwood Springs, 800-plus riders strong, with teams from across Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and South Dakota.
Eight hundred riders? Many of us remember a time when mountain biking wasn’t a thing. It was a fringe diversion for the bikey-est of bike people. Today, not only is mountain biking an Olympic sport, it’s fiercely competitive in high schools, colleges and universities across the nation.
Salida has an amazing high school mountain bike team program. The team isn’t just fun to watch ride but inspiring to watch evolve. Mountain biking is an individual sport, but SHS athletes from all four grades and their coaches have created a tight-knit family.
Even if some kids’ races started at the cold crack of dawn, teammates rolled out of bed and down to the start/finish line to cheer on their friends. Race winners were smothered in team love – but so were those who finished much farther back in the pack, broke a chain, crashed, flatted or found themselves in the pain cave. Support from the entire team was unconditional and real.
So were the results. A small but strong fish in the big Division I pond, Salida took fifth overall in the State Championships, after powerhouse high school programs of Boulder (2,000+ students), Golden (1,000+), Fairview (2,000+) and Evergreen (1,000+). Salida High School has 369 students.
None of this happens without skilled coaches and dedicated supporters. Huge thanks go out to coaches Rob Kelley and Peter Kelley (a family duo of riding know-how and understanding) and Kim Smith (Kim also handled scheduling, race registrations, team uniforms, logistics, and everything in between).
Sincere thanks also to Susan Dempsey Hughes (who organized fundraising), Anna Ulrich, Ignacio Barrantes, April Lee, Sacha Halenda, Travis Macy, Erik Graven, Evan Chute, Josh Visitacion and Megan Hottman. Shelly Kelley was in charge of graciously keeping everyone well fed at races (and we’re talking teenaged appetites here).
We’re so lucky to be based in Salida, where the business community plays a generous and critical role in firing up the team each season. Thanks to:
Gold Sponsors, $1,000+: Absolute Bikes, SubCulture Cyclery, Amicas, Salida Mountain Sports, State Farm, Monarch Community Outreach, Mariposa Window & Door, Boathouse Cantina, Salida Pharmacy & Fountain, Badfish SUP, High Valley Bike Shuttle, High Country Bank, Darkhorse Marketing, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Silver Sponsors, $500+: Diesslin Structures Inc., Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Oveja Negra, SGM, King Chiropractic, Scanga Meat Co., Gato Coffee, Sweetie’s, Scot’s Bicycle Service, Colorado Tick-Borne Disease Awareness Association.
Bronze Sponsors, $250+: Powell and Murphy, Western Recreation Industry, First Street Family Health, Hylton Lumber.
Finally: To all who came to cheer for the Spartans at races across the region and got rained on, swallowed pounds of dust, endured sunburns and snow squalls and wind and some outrageously bad disco music – your support means the world and we can’t wait to see you next season.
Diane French,
Salida