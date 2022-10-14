Editor’s note: Mountain Mail policy does not allow candidates for public office to write letters to the editor. However, we do allow candidates to respond to letter writers as long as they do not campaign for votes.
Regarding the Oct. 7 attack on my character (letter to the editor titled “Don’t ignore questionable actions”), a neighbor of a new affordable housing project filed an ethics complaint about me and two council members. One complaint was summarily dismissed. The other was found to have no merit. (Please read the ethics report at woodforchaffee.com.)