Dear Editor:
It is time for a change! We need new eyes, ears and a voice at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
The present board and chairman have not adhered to the co-op bylaws and Colorado laws. They seem to have forgotten that a co-op belongs to the people who are members of Sangre de Cristo.
We need to have assurances that future decisions on rate hikes are not done in closed-door meetings without involvement of SDCEA members. We need to develop processes that encourage the participation of the co-op members. No more decisions that affect members done in closed-door sessions.
There continues to be a lack of transparency around the contract granted to the consulting company to give input on rate changes. We have the highest rates in the state. These high rates are a direct result of the administration’s financial management. SDCEA buys 95 percent of their power from Tri-State. Tri-State is heavily invested in coal sources. Renewable energy sources have become less expensive than coal, which has left Tri-State with stranded coal assets and high power rates.
Several Co-ops like ours have chosen to leave Tri-State in order to lower power costs. SDCEA could do the same but insists that Tri-State is the only way to go. SDCEA instead blames our higher rates on second homeowners and other low electricity users, (fixed-income, low-income people and solar users.)
We must vote for change. Please vote for Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch. They are running to:
• Reduce rates by increasing financial accountability.
• Build a more transparent co-op that make decisions with community input.
• Prioritize, not punish, local energy production sources.
Please mail your ballots in as soon as you receive them.
Gary and Linda Killen,
Buena Vista