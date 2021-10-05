Dear Editor:
Jodi Petit serves on the school board for District 2 as vice president and is running for re-election. What I like about Jodi Petit is that she is smart, hardworking, enthusiastic, a good listener and not afraid to speak up.
Jodi was appointed to the seat last fall. Not only did she step in at the last minute when a vacancy opened up unexpectedly, she stepped in during the middle of COVID and the challenges it presented to the school system. She was one of the many hardworking teachers, staff members, volunteers and board members who made in-person teaching a reality last year.
Despite serving on the board for such a short time, she has gotten up to speed and made an impact quickly, which is no different than anything else she does. Jodi moved to Salida full time in 2016 and was Family & Youth Initiatives Volunteer of the Year in 2019.
Two of her three sons graduated from Salida High School. Jodi has taught classes and continues to be a substitute teacher at Horizons.
I support Jodi Breckenridge Petit for school board because I know she will work hard to give our children the best education and opportunities available.
Jennifer Orr,
Salida