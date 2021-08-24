Dear Editor:
The council has voted (without public input) to offer the “old and original” skate park to be given to the arts council.
This park is still in use daily by our local children.
As our town grows in leaps and bounds, our children still need parks.
It’s wonderful that we have gotten a new park, but the old one is valuable too. We can mix both art and recreation.
The SteamPlant is a wonderful place to house a new art installation. That’s what it’s for.
Children need space to thrive and grow and Salida’s growth isn’t stopping, but there’s no discussion of that.
The growth in our community is nonstop, so why not allow the original skate park to remain intact where it is, which is off a paved trail, and also an easy and safe ride from Longfellow Elementary School.
See, both parks will have purpose.
One is centrally located and perfect for beginners, the smaller kids. The larger park is on U.S. 50 where many parents will take their kids.
Accessibility is wonderful with the town park for all ages. It’s a wonderful place to learn, and it’s actually a special and important place to many of us.
Most of all to our children, who become voiceless in this, because we are not thinking of them first, as we should. We need to advocate for our children.
We are not thinking of them with an art installation that will do nothing for the grand scheme of things. It’s not a useful item for growth. It’s about something else, which I honestly can’t say. If we place an art installation there, people will sit, take some photos and carry on. Minutes are spent there at best.
We can do better than that. It’s not serving our children. It’s really serving the tourists.
Like the installation at Riverside, frames Tenderfoot/S Mountain, at least I’ve been told. You’d have to be on stilts to see it. It serves no purpose actually and no one even notices it.
It’s kinda useless. It is not useful in the slightest. We have a chance to develop our children’s passion as for confidence, strength and ability.
Both needs can be met if considerate input is made.
Please email/call the council and ask for the original skate park to stay put.
We can discuss art and cleaning it up. We can discuss potential and care toward. We can discuss a future together. It can be a win for all.
As Salida changes, we need to consider the useful places for our children. Many families use this daily and they still will.
Kids after school will still go there to decompress and remember what that childhood feels like, which is essential.
Parks are a lifeblood to childhood; let’s keep the nursery of Salida skating intact.
Cara Barone,
Salida