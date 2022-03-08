Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee, we would like to extend a big thank you to our community partners and many individuals who supported our February #KindnessInAction campaign.
Thank you to Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort and the City of Salida Recreation Department for donating swim passes.
Thank you to the Chaffee County Visitor Bureau and Scott Peterson for providing poster printing and videography services with David Curtis.
Thank you to The Mountain Mail and the Salida and Buena Vista chambers of commerce for extending ad space and promotion of kindness messaging throughout February.
Thank you to the Salida Business Alliance for just being all-out awesome in believing in our efforts and informing their members.
Special gratitude to our volunteers, Barb Zucher, Patty LaTaille, Benny Bowmaster, Mayor Dan Shore, Beth Helmke, Andrea Carlstrom, Emily Anderson, Miki Hodge, Nicole Balaun, Cooper Hodge and Wendy Stewart for hanging posters, handing out hot spring passes and plenty of chocolate. Your contributions helped bring smiles and unexpected recognition to many Buena Vista and Salida frontline workers.
Remember there are opportunities every day to bring more H.E.A.R.T. into our mountain valley and beyond with our actions: H: Helping Your Neighbors; E: Elevating Our Community; A: Acting Out of Love; R: Respecting Each Other; T: Treating People with Kindness.
Let’s keep looking out for one another, Chaffee County – we’re all in this together.
Miki Hodge,
Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee