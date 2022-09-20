Dear Editor:

I was at the High Side café in Salida the night they booked the Secret Six Jazz Band. This band blew everyone away with ragtime music and singing from the jazz era. A few people got up and started dancing around doing forms of swing and jitterbug, while some others were just moving to the rhythm of the band. Then there were those doing esoteric dancing that has no category and is understood by only a small number of people. Everyone was having fun. 