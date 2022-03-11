Dear Editor:
If I had the money I would have sent every member of Congress and President Joseph Biden a copy of March 1 editorial by MJB entitled “Stop Trading with the blood of Ukrainian men, women and children.”
Buying Russian crude oil was helping the Russian juggernaut to kill more men, women and children.
What possessed our president to help finance the invading Russian army for so long?
By supplying Russia with money, could America be a tad morally responsible for the human carnage?
Soon a barrel of oil will reach $170 a barrel, gas will be $5 a gallon; it already is in California.
Two years ago America was energy independent; we were selling oil to other countries. Now the president is begging OPEC and others to increase oil production so Americans will not suffer so much at the pump or with runaway inflation.
Thanks, Joe! For clamping down on American oil production so we can go all electric.
I’m sure Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders are just thrilled with the high prices as Americans shiver in the cold.
I usually try to write about the bravery of Americans in war like D-Day, Battle of the Bulge, Midway or Iwo Jima, but this letter is about the surrender of America’s 2,000-mile southern border.
We do not control the borders of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California as it is controlled by foreign powers – cartels who engage in human traffic.
Two million people have crossed over the border and they are unvetted, no health check, and we do not know who they are or where they are as Biden airlines takes them in the night to undisclosed American cites.
Over 120,000 deaths from fentanyl, made in Mexico and brought over a nonexistent border, last week finds people in Denver (Brighton/Commerce City) died from fentanyl overdose as it was mixed with their cocaine.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has begged and pleaded with the White House to stem this invasion of undocumented immigrants.
The Biden administration has refused to aid the American governors in the border states.
Instead he asked Congress for $12 billion to help Ukraine protect its border.
As I write this, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the countries that surround the Ukraine border.
Last week I caught the Bustang Bus to the rail/bus station in Denver.
A sad sight greeted me, people in their 20s and 30s, homeless and on drugs.
If these open-border Democrats want to fill jobs, why not get some of the homeless in Denver and Colorado Springs.
As the President Zelensky of Ukraine knows, if you do not have a border you have no country.
The United States of America is now a shadow substitute of what it was.
David Hester,
Buena Vista