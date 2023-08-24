Dear Editor:
Following his fourth indictment, Trump promised to hold an Aug. 23 press conference when he would release a “large, complex, detailed but irrefutable report on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”
Sadly, Trump canceled this press conference. I’m so disappointed. I’ve been waiting for any objective evidence that fraud determined the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Despite the absence of evidence, most of Trump’s supporters believe what Trump says. This includes a local member of the Trump allegiance who recently opined that Colorado election results are untrustworthy (Aug. 11).
This misbegotten opinion reflects national data on Trump beliefs. A recent poll of likely Republican primary voters revealed that 61 percent of Trump supporters regard honesty as very important (CBS/YouGov Aug. 16-18). Astonishingly, a staggering 71 percent of Trump supporters think what Trump tells them is true.
They cling to this even though, according to the Washington Post, Trump told 30,573 lies during his presidency.
In Georgia, the fact is the nearly 5 million 2020 presidential election votes were actually counted three times, including once by hand tabulation. So much for the theory that voting machines, perhaps inhabited by the ghost of Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez, fraudulently elected President Biden.
But these folks don’t care about annoying things like “facts.”
Why? The answer is straightforward. Many Trump supporters get their “news” exclusively from right-wing sources that ignore facts and spread lies. Fox News recently settled a lawsuit for $787,500,000 for lies they propagated regarding Dominion, a provider of election counting machines.
I frequent far-right media. Whenever there’s some political news, what they report is usually so far removed from reality it’s like visiting an alternate universe. Unfortunately, many Trump supporters are evidently unable or unwilling to distinguish facts from fiction.
This represents a direct threat to our democratic republic. But who cares about democracy? Many Trump supporters are more interested in using elections to claim power than respecting the will of the voters. In fact, according to a recent University of Chicago survey, as many as 12 million believe violence is acceptable in order to restore Trump to the presidency.
The threat of violence pervades Chaffee County too. Our election workers are dedicated public servants. Since the rise of Trump, these fine folks have been subjected to unwarranted harassment.
Sowing doubt about election integrity without evidence is dangerous.
Frank Waxman,
Salida