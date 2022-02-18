Dear Editor:
What is happening to the City of Salida? As a native of Salida and a lifelong resident of Chaffee County, I feel compelled to respond to the city council report published in the Feb. 4 issue of The Mountain Mail concerning Ordinance 2022-01, concerning sexually oriented businesses.
For many years now, I have observed many changes in Salida that I did not like. It has evolved into an “unrecognizable” town from the one that I grew up in. I might add that the “old timers” that I visit with feel the same way. We don’t like what is happening to our town, but we didn’t speak out publicly.
But now I want to voice my strong opposition to this ordinance which would allow sexually oriented businesses, such as strip clubs, adult bookstores and novelty stores. They absolutely should not be allowed in Salida, or Chaffee County for that matter.
If the clients of such places desire this debased material, they can use modern technology to get it without having “walk-in” stores. We do not need this sort of trash in our town.
It appears from the coverage in the paper that not one council member opposed these businesses or the ordinance that would allow them. Ms. Pappenfort did comment that the doors should be left open so the air conditioning would not have to be used. I presume that means approval?
In summary I would strongly urge the council to abandon this ordinance and not allow any such store in Salida. I feel there are many citizens in the city and county who agree with me.
Jeanie Everett,
Salida