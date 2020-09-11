Dear Editor:
I think there is a big difference between looking patriotic, and actually being a patriot.
Consider, for example, the two main candidates currently running for election as Chaffee County Commissioner.
One of the candidates, Republican Hannah Hannah, likes to pose for pictures in front of large American flags. That’s patriotic, but it’s easy. Anyone can do it. But it doesn’t automatically make her a great patriot any more than posing for a selfie with Richard Petty makes anybody a great race car driver or, for that matter, holding a bible and posing in front of a church makes anyone a great Christian.
She also enjoys being photographed in tactical combat gear with assault rifles. She’d make a great candidate for Chaffee County SWAT, if we needed one.
The other candidate, Democrat Keith Baker, the incumbent, spent 23 years actually serving his country in the U.S. Navy. That’s hard. A lot of people couldn’t do that. I think you have to respect that, and in my opinion that does make Mr. Baker a bonafide patriot. That contrast alone would earn him my vote. But there is more.
Mr. Baker is a long-time resident of Chaffee County, and has a proven track record of Chaffee County public service. He has also been a successful local business owner.
He understands the nuanced challenges that Chaffee County faces as it tries to handle growth while maintaining small town values, scenery, and sense of community.
Mr. Baker listens to and considers the challenges voiced by ranchers, in-town residents, and other Chaffee County property owners and residents.
Ms. Hannah? Not so much. She moved here recently and appears to have no experience in the public sector.
Her main passions seem to be ranches (no problem there), costumes and weapons. She simply has no relevant experience nor qualifications to be a county commissioner.
Whether based on values, a commitment to facing Chaffee County challenges, or true patriotism, the choice for Chaffee County Commissioner is obvious. Re-elect Keith Baker.
Brad Leach
Salida