Dear Editor:
Snivel, snivel, snivel, this and spewing words of hate is all I read from some of you. One who writes in their perception of rhyme, one who flaunts their education, others who try to look smart and cute.
I will tell you this I do not agree with everything Trump does or any other president. Yet he has put more people to work than any other president and that covers all respective Americans.
Rather than the last leader who led from behind, how do you do that? Who wanted a son to be like Travon Martin, who was a thief and bully. Same person who sold automatic weapons to Mexican drug cartels. Gave back billions to Iran which we should have kept for compensation of lost military. Was caught telling Putin after I’m elected, I will be more flexible. Flexible for what? Let the secretary of state sell Russia a third of our processed uranium.
Speaking of her you have no idea what a bullet this country dodged by not electing her. Look at the Clinton Chronicles. Trump was a Democrat and switched because he thought it was the right thing to do. That is why Democrats hate him. Also check out Oprah’s 1988 interview of Trump she all but begged him to run. Now she hates him, oh yeah, it’s because he switched parties.
So here is the kicker for you apparently shortsighted folks “The average person is too small minded to govern themselves,” Barack Obama. And that is exactly what he thinks of you along with the other Democrats. Good luck with that.
What you should be doing is something positive for your communities.
Dana Nachtrieb
Poncha Springs