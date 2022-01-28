Dear Editor:
So many topics to choose from: Anti-vaxxer nonsense. False election fraud claims. Crazy Qanon quackery.
My first teaching job after graduating from college was at a very tiny school district where I was one of 15 people on the faculty. That year funding for public schools was shrinking. Custodians were let go; supplies cut off. With a teaching degree under my belt, I had to mop my classroom floors and bring my own paper towels for the bathroom.
That year I was called for jury duty. I told the judge about this school situation. If I had to serve on a jury, other teachers would have to cover my classes. They could not afford a substitute. The judge asked if dismissed would I be willing to serve at a later date. I said sure.
Thus began my numerous notices for jury duty.
In Oklahoma County, you report for jury duty and sit in a huge room with about 200 other potential jurors. If your number is called, you go to a courtroom where you wait to be chosen as a juror. If not, you go back to the waiting room, remaining there for a minimum of three days. Then you are dismissed. You are not allowed to leave the room. This is incredibly boring.
I only served on two juries. Both cases were pretty minor but challenged by personal philosophy of being on the side of the underdog.
In one case, a construction worker was suing the construction company for injuries received while on the job due to their negligence. Although I sympathized with the worker, I and all the other jurors voted against the guy who probably was injured but the facts presented just didn’t meet the factual bar required by the courts.
In the other case, a felon on parole was seen by a police officer to have hidden a gun behind a fence. Parolees are not allowed to have weapons so he was to be sent back to prison. No one spoke up for the felon. The officer under oath must tell the truth. I felt bad for the felon but jurors must go with the facts not what you “feel.”
In serving on a jury, it does not matter what you “believe.”
Conspiracy theories abound. Vaccines make your body magnetic. Drinking urine or arsenic-laced dirt, gargling with peroxide, taking hydroxychloroquine all prevent or “cure” COVID. Q people waiting in Dallas for JFK to return from the dead after 58 years. Believing the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump after more than 60 court cases prove that to be false. Audit after audit in state after state determined there was absolutely no fraud. Jewish laser beams from outer space started a fire in California.
Which brings me to the point of this narrative.
If you are unable or unwilling to discern fact from fiction, should you be able to serve on a jury?
I don’t think so, but that’s just my belief.
Nelda Waxman
Salida