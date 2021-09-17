Dear Editor:
The anniversary of 9/11 is open as we grieve for the 3,000 Americans who perished, and we will be told that the perpetrators have been killed or in jail awaiting trial.
We will see the Twin Towers falling into a pile of rubble and President George Bush standing on that pile of twisted steel with a megaphone saying “I can hear you.”
Could he really?
In 2003 the U.S. Senate under orders from President Bush to withhold 28 pages from the American people the role of Saudi Arabia in the destruction of the Twin Towers.
Readers know there were 19 hijackers and 15 were from Saudi Arabia.
Why are the American people not being told the whole truth about the role of Saudi involvement in 9/11?
Ever since 2003 I have asked Colorado senators why our government would want to protect a foreign government who had major involvement in 9/11.
I have written and asked Sens. Allard, Campbell, Udall, Bennet and Cory Gardner why the 28 pages have not been released concerning the Saudi role in 9/11.
When Sen. Udall was campaigning for re-election, he and Sen. Bennet made a brief stop in Buena Vista. I asked both senators why our government continues to hold the 28 pages.
I also gave Sen. Cory Gardner the same question at the Lincoln Day dinner in Salida. So each senator got a verbal question and a letter asking the same question.
All senators promised an answer, gave a big smile and a hardy heartfelt handshake and promised to get back to me. Saudi pilots will remain safe as no senator got back to me.
David Hester,
Buena Vista