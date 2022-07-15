Dear Editor:
The Town of Poncha Springs held their second Independence Day Parade this year and what a great day it was! To everyone who came to see the parade, ate a hot dog, participated in the games, made a pie for the judging, raced in the three-legged race, tossed balloons and simply enjoyed the day, we thank you.
We also want to thank all of our parade entries and participants: our deputy sheriffs, our veteran color guard and the Marine Corps League tank, Boy Scouts of America, grand marshal, Ray Perkins and Monica Haskell for the use of their corvettes, Abe Lincoln, Cross Roads Church, Mr. Mundy, Chaffee County Rodeo Royalty and the cleanup crew, Town of Poncha Springs, Salida Auto & Diesel Repair, Blue Truck Ice Cream, High Country Metals, Salida School District, Poncha Market & Mabel’s Deli, Chaffee County EMS, Colorado Department of Transportation, Scott Pelino Trucking, U.S. Forest Service and Smokey Bear, Chaffee County Fire, Y & K Excavations, Salida Fire Department. Thank you for donating your time and spending it with us and making this a grand parade.
Thank you to veteran Dennis Hunter, American Legion commander, for his prayer, Jennifer Scanga and Brock Oyler for singing our favorite patriotic songs and Glen Mallory from the VFW for reminding us of why we celebrate our independence.
Thank you to all of our donators and contributors: Scanga Meat Company; High Country Bank; Collegiate Peaks Bank; Donnie Kaess, who donated the sawdust for the coin pit; Cross Roads Church, who cooked and kept the food flowing and members who donated so much of their time; Salida Auto & Diesel Repair; the Haskells for all the great coffee; Poncha Lumber; Poncha Market & Mabel’s Deli; LaGree’s Market & True Value Hardware; Poncha Springs Public Works crew; Walmart; CDOT for the use of their traffic cones; the REACH helicopter for their great fly-over; and to all of you who donated a dish to share, and to those who donated to the Independence Day Celebration.
All of you deserve a big blue first prize ribbon – thank you!
Poncha Springs Independence Day Committee: Evalyn Parks, Dee Nachtrieb, Dakota Talbot, Janine Fitzwater, Sean Kelly and Cross Roads Church and members