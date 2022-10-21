Last Saturday I encountered a woman with whom I served as election judge many years ago, she the Republican and I the Democrat. After reminiscing about those good old days the conversation turned to the upcoming election.
I asked if she would vote for Adriane Kuhn for Chaffee County commissioner. With a big smile she told me she was so happy to have the choice of voting for someone other than the Democrat or Republican on the ballot.
So what is it about Adriane Kuhn that makes us both, although from opposite sides of the aisle, so happy to see her name on the ballot? I think it is that a qualified citizen, mother of three with significant work/life experience is stepping forward to challenge the entrenched status quo.
Without help from an organized political party propping up her campaign, Adriane has generated support from left to right. In today’s divisive environment I did not think it possible, but Adriane’s instincts made it so because she believes politics do not have to be political. Politics should be an honest person applying common sense to solve problems and serve the public.
If you meet Adriane you will want to vote for her.