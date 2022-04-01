Dear Editor:
Welcome to the future of Salida. Diesel fuel fumes permeate the morning air. Toxic dust fills the environment.
Throughout the day the constant, obnoxious sounds of beep-beep-beep from construction loaders, punctuated only by the occasional crash-bang-boom like a 20-car pileup.
Simple excavation is not enough. They also crush rocks into road base. This delight happens all day long for five, sometimes six or seven days a week, starting at 7 a.m. and sometimes not ending until 7 p.m.
Many of my neighbors are suffering from lung problems, allergies and asthma. One gentleman has already moved: The toxic dust from the construction was destroying his lungs.
Who did this? Mr. Brian Morrison of Golden is a 42-year-old real estate agent, contractor and developer who came to Salida.
He is building a new 19-acre RV park along the Arkansas River just east of Salida. Mr. Morrison does not live here and certainly does not care about the impact of his actions.
The responsibility of safeguarding our environmental health is supposed to lie with local government. Good luck with that. My guess is there would only be action if Salida City Council or Chaffee County commissioners had this happening in their own backyards. Then they would be moving heaven and earth to prevent Mr. Morrison from destroying their own piece of heaven.
We were told this project would last one year, but we are now in month 15 and there is no end in sight. Since Mrs. Papp annexed her property into the city, Salida seems intent on metastasizing until reaching the Fremont County line. Surely a coincidence that Mrs. Papp’s son got the job managing the Salida airport around that same time.
Our elected officials told us they are for targeted growth and maintaining small-town character. They preach lofty green initiatives like eliminating natural gas and going to electric heat, while ignoring the massive air quality problems created by their own failed policies. But hey, at least Mr. Morrison gets to enrich himself while creating misery for the rest of us.
Admit it, Mayor Shore, citizens have no say or rights when it comes to development in our town.
I demand that the City of Salida respond to me in The Mountain Mail. Explain why you have allowed this travesty in our town. And do not trot out the growth is inevitable (so just lay back and enjoy it) excuse I have heard before.
I also do not want to hear that the 19-acre RV park on the Arkansas will increase the tax base so you can build more pickleball courts and write off even bigger losses at the SteamPlant and hot springs pool.
Please explain in detail how the rights of Mr. Morrison supersede the rights of long-term residents to quiet enjoyment of their property. Or maybe they will step up and finally tell the truth: Developers and their money run Chaffee County.
Nancy Dominick,
Salida