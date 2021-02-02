Dear Editor:
Once again, this time in spite of a raging pandemic, the generous people of Salida helped provide the Elks Lodge with bicycles to give to needy kids at Christmas 2020.
Thanks go to the following people: Absolute Bikes and Salida Bike Company for discounted parts and donated bikes; Bob Rich for transportation and storage services; and those who donated their personal bikes including: Travis Clark, Tim Kriebel, Bonnie Konopka, Mike and Connie Smith, Denny Arter and Tim Martin;
Adele Johnson, Susan Bavaria, Irv Broudy, Francilia Lieurance, Dunk DeCew, Chuck Rose and Jeannie Peters, Ryan Stilwell, Mark Merklein, Nancy Odean;
Jane Templeton, Mark Varhus, Brock Goode, Theresa Casey, John Graham, Brenda Wiard, Leslie Champ and Mark Zander Read McCulloch, Dominique and Chris Naccarato and “anonymous.”
It is inspiring to see the personal donations increasing every year. Lastly, thanks to the Salida Elks Lodge for hosting the annual Christmas program for needy families.
Larry Kovacic
Salida