Dear Editor:
The rampant multiple murders continue.
Any civil person’s reflection would include the words tragic, inexcusable, abhorrent and inexplicable and would ask will it stop.
Sorry to stay it won’t stop; it will only get worse – better get used to it.
The hope for a reduction in murderous mayhem is wasted.
The apologists’ “thoughts and prayers” are silly.
You might say hope is “outgunned” and certainly outspent.
The arms merchants and their shills the NRA, the National Sports Shooting Foundation and so many others don’t really give a rat’s a— about the Second Amendment,
They rely on the truncated version eliminating “a well-regulated militia.”
To remind, the Second Amendment was enacted when our founders envisioned muskets to thwart a potential return of the British.
Enabling citizenry to protect their homes never saw profiteering arms merchants facilitating road rage death, mass school murders. The profiteers can’t even disavow bump stocks, ghost guns and recently binary triggers, or allow gun show limitations. Rather the profit mongers advertise their Bushwacker yes “assault” rifle with the slogan “Reissue your man card.” Next will we see ads for “A pink pistol in every mom’s purse?” or “A 9 millimeter in every dad’s car,” which consequence was recently seen when a 2-year-old killed his 4-year-old sister in front of 7/11.
The arms merchants care only about profits and the desire to make more. Think the Sackler Family, Purdue Pharma and opioids. No amount of death and misery exceeds the thirst for more profit.
Current levels of gun profits and the resulting carnage will never satisfy the profiteers; we now see a heavy push for national unlicensed open carry.
Won’t that be great!
With the U.S. flooded with a conservative number of 393 million guns in circulation and sales rising daily, profits demand more. Why not capitalize on the thirst of the Mexican and Central American cartels? We do. Half of the guns seized in murders there originated in the U.S. River of guns South, river of refugees North.
In this case maybe it’s not so nice to share our bounty.
So get used to it. The paranoia of “the government is not going to get me” appears to negate any rational proposal to slow the intentional and accidental carnage
Prior to nitpicking this letter, please first see Jim Jefferies on guns on YouTube.
Interesting reading found in the book “Blood Gun Money.”
Jim Kayser,
Howard