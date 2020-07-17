Dear Editor:
What does dementia and socialism have in common?
Dementia is a disease of memory loss.
Socialism is an idea of being forced to erase the memories of our United States of America for what we stand for.
It’s my duty to voice my opinion and to speak for my young friends whose memories did erase, did succumb to dementia quickly gone.
In their honor I will use my freedoms to vote against socialism. My memories will not be erased of our beautiful America land of the free, and home of the brave.
Jennifer “Earp” Adamson
Salida