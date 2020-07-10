Dear Editor:
On June 12, my letter detailed how City Administrator Drew Nelson and Councilman Justin Critelli violated various City Codes regarding the June 2 Alpine Park Sit-in.
My requested explanation never materialized. Since he has purview over legal violations within city government, I filed a complaint with Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson. His reply:
“Hi Vince, the Salida Police Department will not look into or investigate the City in regards to this incident. In order for you to feel like you have had an impartial investigation, I have contacted the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and asked them to look into this.”
I was confused why it mattered what I “feel like.” Regardless, I contacted Sheriff Spezze. He has assigned a detective to investigate, for which I am grateful.
But I wonder, did Nelson exert undue influence on our police department to prevent an internal investigation of himself? And can legal violations by local government ever result in liability for the taxpayer?
Please perform an internet/facebook search for “Winter Park Underpass” and do some reading.
In 2004, Winter Park signed into an agreement to approve/partially finance an underpass on their border to replace a ground-level railroad track crossing.
Construction did not commence until 2017. By then, some running Winter Park no longer supported the legal contract signed by their predecessors. Why is this important? Then Winter Park City Manager Drew Nelson disrupted construction by ordering his police to ticket underpass workers for merely driving through Winter Park to the job site.
When questioned about the legality, the WP police chief refused to answer. He referenced Nelson, originator of this action which effectively weaponized the WP Police to interfere in a political dispute.
There followed three years of expensive court proceedings. In April 2020, long after Nelson’s arrival in Salida, Winter Park agreed to pay a $3,300,000 settlement. Big money for a town of 1,000 people-$3,300 each.
I leave you with a council member quote from Nelson’s May 16, 2020 Performance Appraisal:
“Drew is very persuasive and some would characterize him as manipulative. He is where the buck stops for staff, and must take responsibility without being overly controlling about how staff do their jobs. He tends to bury people in the verbiage of his considerable experience in order to convince them to do things his way. My fear is that he overextends control and will pressure others who don’t work for him, to be led by him, when in fact we need autonomy in some departments – esp. city clerk and attorney and police. I will not tolerate any influence on these departments that report to council.”
Upon hiring, Mayor Wood famously claimed Nelson was “thoroughly vetted.” Councilman Shore proffered a “zero-tolerance policy.” Untrue then, untrue now.
While the investigation of my complaint progresses, perhaps council should review all Salida ordinances, resolutions and policies, identify those they have no intention of applying to themselves, and eliminate them so they do not apply to the rest of us either.
Vince Phillips
Salida