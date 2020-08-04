Dear Editor:
An interesting story by Arlene Shovald celebrating the 90th birthday of Col. Dave Williams of Salida. Lots of local history and a distinguished career.
I do take issue with the account of “a riot at Denver University in May 1970 when (Williams) led a column of 1,200 troops” (of the Colorado National Guard). The peaceful protest by 1,500 students mourning the death of four Kent State University students at the hands of the Ohio National Guard, was just that – peaceful. Wikipedia has a brief account showing the other side of this with links at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woodstock_West.
I arrived at DU that summer as a transfer student, not sure that my choice of school and state was a wise one given all this.
I recall the total lack of empathy on the part of the DU Chancellor, Maurice Mitchell and his administration and the tension that persisted during the turmoil of Cambodia and the Vietnam War.
Amazing how 50 years (and many protests) have passed and we seem not to learn that military-style intervention like that in Portland only makes things worse. Then it was Nixon, now Trump an even more evil character.
No disrespect to Col. Williams on his 90th birthday. I only hope we finally can learn lessons from the past and reign in the frightening powers of our current administration.
Merrell Bergin
Salida