Yes, Melissa and I have now departed our wonderful Upper Arkansas River Valley. We have recently been in the moving process following many months of decision making regarding our future. Declining health with aging, problems with altitude and living in a house on multiple levels dictated a change. We also needed to be closer to our daughter to better assist her with her health needs.
Over the past few months, we have been able to talk with many neighbors and some close friends about our plans to move. However, we have not been able to notify all the organizations we have belonged to and supported over the years.
We were fortunate to have had a good experience with listing and selling our home thanks to Martin Epp and Jeff Post at First Colorado Land Office. Similarly, we were able to find and purchase our new home, almost simultaneously.
Boy, what a lifestyle change living on the Front Range! Fortunately, we have our children living nearby, not to mention many of Melissa’s family members. The move has been very taxing physically and emotionally. But, all things considered, things are going well. We even have views of Longs Peak to the west and Mount Evans to the southwest.
However, nothing can compete with our wonderful former home setting and living environment in the Upper Arkansas River Valley. We will always remember by way of photos and memories.
We will be visiting the valley while seeing friends or passing through in route to the Four Corners area and beyond. Yes, from our valley home, we have departed. But we will meet again. So long for now, pardners.
Bruce and Melissa Goforth,