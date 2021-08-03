Dear Editor:
Is Chaffee County sustainable?
Over the past 20 years, Chaffee County has benefited from a number of important, high-value projects. There is no question that Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is a major asset. The Boys & Girls Clubs facilities are also crucial for the families in our communities. Family & Youth Initiatives (FYI) is recognized across the state for its community contributions. New schools in Buena Vista and Salida are key to providing students with quality learning opportunities.
Chaffee County also has some of the highest-quality outdoor recreation in the nation thanks to our public lands, which allow us to enjoy a wide range of winter sports, whitewater boating, Gold Medal fishing, climbing fourteeners, mountain biking, hiking, etc. As a result, Chaffee County is considered one of the top lifestyle counties in the nation.
I’ve always been a strong advocate of these beneficial projects and facilities and a stout supporter of the outdoor opportunities that I’ve enjoyed here since 1949. However …
• The escalating cost of housing alone could be the death knell of our strong sense of community.
• Too many people work multiple jobs just to pay rent.
• Child care is almost impossible to find.
• And health care is outrageously expensive, even by U.S. standards.
These are some of the issues that present unprecedented challenges for the county and its communities. The new comprehensive plan represents a major positive step for Chaffee County and includes a number of sound elements that can help sustain our sense of community and our quality of life.
Probably the most critical and timely component of the comp plan is the directive to create a Sustainability Committee. As Chaffee County experiences exceptional growth, the local economy is generating record-breaking tax revenues, but if we want to continue to enjoy our coveted local lifestyle and prosperity, we must act swiftly to implement the vision of the comp plan.
Chaffee County’s experience may lag behind the likes of Telluride, Steamboat Springs and Crested Butte, but … to paraphrase the Chinese proverb, the best time to form a Sustainability Committee was 15 years ago. The second-best time is now.
Please urge our county commissioners to step up to the challenge before it is too late to preserve our community values and way of life.
Jerry Mallett,
Salida