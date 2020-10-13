Dear Editor:
Vote for public land!
Do you love the outdoors and being surrounded by spectacular public lands?
Our national public lands belong to all of us.
These are the places you love to hike, bike, camp, drive recreational vehicles, ski, snowmobile, watch wildlife, climb, hunt, fish or simply enjoy the solitude.
But some political candidates advocate selling National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands off to private companies for mining, drilling or development, or to the states (who can’t afford to manage or keep them).
The attacks on public lands have increased greatly over the last few years.
If public lands are sold or destroyed, they will be lost to us forever.
What will we tell our kids and grandkids if we let these lands go unprotected?
Protecting public lands is a bi-partisan issue.
Be sure to educate yourself on various candidates’ positions and voting record on public lands issues.
The League of Conservation Voters Scorecard at scorecard.lcv.org shows how congressmen and senators voted on public lands legislation.
Does their voting record jive with their rhetoric during this election cycle? Also be sure you know where new candidates stand on public land issues, including county commissioner candidates.
According to The Center for Western Priorities, 81 percent of western voters say national public lands, parks, and wildlife issues are important to them in deciding which candidate to vote for in elections. That is a powerful voice.
Use your voice. Vote to preserve our national public lands.
Susan Greiner
Kathy Hoerlein
Buena Vista