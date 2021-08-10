Dear Editor:
Dear non-lady with stroller on CR 156:
If you don’t want people to drive past you (on the opposite side of the road!) going 35 mph, don’t take your baby and her/his stroller walking on a public road with a 35 mph speed limit.
Your obscene gesture and whatever curse you yelled at me as I drove by was certainly unwarranted.
FYI: The streets off of CR 156 have a lower speed limit, and the paths along the river and around Sands Lake have no automotive traffic at all, so, instead of cursing at a 70-year-old woman driving perfectly normally on a public road, go take your baby to a park. And stop teaching her/him to be an overentitled dipwad.
If you want/need someone to yell at, find the nimrod who walks their dog in Piñon Hills and leaves the poop in paper bags for other people to pick up.
Avery Champion,
Salida