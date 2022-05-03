Dear Editor:
I just finished my most enjoyable skiing season at Monarch Mountain and I have to publicly express my appreciation for everything that General Manager Randy Stroud and all his team have done to make Monarch Mountain such a Colorado gem and to be the perfect ski and snowboard area just 25 minutes from Salida.
I started skiing at Monarch in 1975 and am amazed by all the improvements that have been made and that are continually being made. I can’t imagine wanting to ski anywhere else.
I am so impressed with everyone who I have come in contact with, from the people greeting us as we pull into the parking lot, to the lift operators, to the ski patrol, to the snow groomers and everyone else. I appreciate all their hard work. They act like they really enjoy working at Monarch and take their jobs seriously. They have all been so welcoming, helpful and friendly.
Thanks also to Kate Olsen in Ticket Sales and all the people there who have extended their courtesy to me to make my Monarch experience so much more enjoyable. I hope to see them all for many more years.
Thanks again to Randy Stroud and his whole outstanding team.
Steve Borbas,
Salida