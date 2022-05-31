Dear Editor:
Dust off the “Thoughts and Prayers” teleprompter. Oh, no need. Dust hasn’t had time to settle. It’s only been 10 days since the Buffalo shootings. Many of our elected representatives must keep a “Thoughts and Prayers” laminated card in their purse or wallet next to their credit cards and the card with the emergency NRA donor telephone number.
Nineteen more dead children with bullets in their young bodies. Corpses so badly mangled, DNA matching was needed for identification. Murdered in their Texas school. Alongside two teachers. And it’s not like we haven’t seen school shootings before: Columbine, Colorado (13 victims); Red Lake, Minnesota (seven victims); Virginia Tech, Virginia (32 victims), Sandy Hook, Connecticut (26 victims); Oakland, California (seven victims); Roseburg, Oregon (six victims); Parkland, Florida (17 victims); Santa Fe, Texas (10 victims).
The list above is for school shootings since Columbine in 1999. But thousands of mass shootings have taken place since Columbine. Sixty dead at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, 50 in an Orlando nightclub, 12 dead in an Aurora movie theater, 23 in an El Paso Walmart, 10 at a Boulder supermarket. Over 1,800 Americans were killed and 7,000 injured in mass shootings in just the last four years, 2018 through 2021. (See Wikipedia: List of Mass Shootings in the U.S.)
There is a solution to this crisis and it is simply this. We all, as voters, must insist that our candidates of choice for every representative office at both federal and state levels reject blood money contributions from the NRA and repudiate the NRA and extremist talking points that have frozen debate on sensible gun legislation for over 50 years.
We must abandon any candidate who refuses to take this simple stand, regardless of party. Holding our noses if necessary, perhaps voting out of party for the first time ever, we must vote for candidates who agree with us, who believe that sensible, rational gun laws can and must be enacted as a first step in addressing gun violence.
The Second Amendment isn’t an “all or nothing” issue. There are many layers of interpretation open to debate and compromise. But debate and compromise can only take place if our elected representatives are willing to do just that. Who we vote for in November will weigh heavily on whether we see change or if gridlock on this issue continues. Let this tragedy be memorialized by its power to motivate us to vote for change.
Dan Bishop,
Salida