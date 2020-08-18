Dear Editor:
As if the sickened millions and swelling numbers of deaths caused by COVID-19 are not enough, Americans also have controversy over ‘collateral’ pandemic difficulties. These involve features relatively distinct to our way of life.
Many vehemently oppose ‘mandates’ to stay home or to close businesses or to social distance, fearing these abridge our constitutional rights.
Yet, others support them as necessary measures made by duly elected officials for the medical safety of all citizens.
Some consider advice given by experts to wash your hands or wear masks as over-excessive and offensive thus to be ignored or intentionally defied which angers and frustrates those who dutifully cooperate because they believe truth is told by knowledgeable doctors and scientists.
Our devastated economy has caused many anxiously and hastily to reopen businesses and to resume normal economic activities. Many understandably fear we will simultaneously relax safety precautions and invariably cause a virus surge.
Similar contentions involve reopening schools this fall. Fearing we are woefully unprepared for COVID-19 inevitable return to the classroom and resulting myriad of unwanted consequences, many ‘front line’ educators are adamantly opposed to reopening schools.
However, those who support reopening schools suggest youngsters are relatively safe from the virus and the alternatives, remote or home schooling, pose adverse, educational, emotional effects.
Unemployment, stimulus benefits cause ongoing partisan contention.
Democrats argue extending benefits are still desperately needed by many.
Republicans, by contrast, believe benefits are ‘too generous’ and should be ended or limited for they influence individuals to be less inclined to work.
Many Americans face lengthy delays as they wait in their cars in seemingly endless lines for free, available virus-testing. Some question the necessity of testing. Yet, medical experts maintain testing provides essential information regarding tracking and virus ‘hot spots.’
Even with our collateral difficulties and unenviable current rates of contamination and virus deaths, many still do Americans and our way of life.
For unfortunately, many children have no access to free, public education with classrooms and quality educators (and dedicated custodians, administrators, bus drivers, cooks and gymnasiums, playgrounds, free school lunches).
Many, existing under authoritarian rule, have no right to protest or question or debate but instead must mindlessly follow absolute orders.
Many must routinely make long walks (not in cars) and wait (at times for days) for water or food or medicine (or possibly virus testing) as part of their ‘normal’ lives.
Many must endure hunger and ongoing civil strife. Many lack clean water enough even for drinking and cooking and seldom, if ever, enough for hand washing.
Many homeless refugees or immigrants are without businesses to reopen or normal economic activities to which to return. Their normal is often one of survival.
Lest we forget, most Americans are comparatively fortunate.
I have attempted here an unbiased presentation of some of our current contentions, but I am also ‘biasedly’ certain President Trump is embarrassingly uninformed and unfortunately divisive on many, although he does now randomly wear a mask.
Edward E. Lambert
Salida