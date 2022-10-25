The candidacy of P.T. Wood for Chaffee County commissioner is finally running out of steam. There are only so many times a person can sell the Brooklyn Bridge before people become suspicious and ask questions.
Letters supporting P.T. Wood all sound the same, probably because they were written from the same set of talking points sent to party faithful. We hear “experienced” and “qualified.” What we don’t hear is any answers to serious questions about how P.T. Wood conducted himself as Salida mayor.
As a lifelong resident, I can tell you what I see: P.T. Wood is pro-developer and anti-resident. Listening and putting people’s concerns and suggestions to good use is a strength this former mayor lacks. P.T. Wood permanently damaged Salida. Now he wants to do the same to Chaffee County.
By running for county commissioner, perhaps P.T. thought he could find a whole new crop of voters unaware of his record of ignoring the people while pursuing his own agenda. Salidans need to warn the rest of Chaffee County, so the mistake of trusting P.T. is not repeated.
His supporters tell us P.T.’s 15 years of political experience is the reason we should vote for him. I say 15 years has revealed who P.T. Wood really is, and he has worn out his welcome as a public official.
I will be voting for Adriane Kuhn, a fresh voice in the race. I urge you to consider doing the same.