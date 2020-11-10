Dear Editor:
On behalf of Guidestone Colorado, we would like to extend a wholehearted thank you to everyone in the community who participated in the 14th Annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival, the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and 16-18, at the historic Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center.
We had two fantastic sold-out weekends full of local food and beverages, creative crafts, festive tunes, Colorado-grown pumpkins, tractor hay rides, farmyard and balloon animals, and most importantly, time to connect with friends and family safely while celebrating local food and the harvest season.
We are grateful to all the attendees, volunteers, sponsors and partners who helped make the COVID-adpated Pumpkin Patch a success.
We have many individuals, families and businesses to thank for their role in helping make the Pumpkin Patch such a great event.
Special thanks to the following partners and event sponsors and donors: Amicas Pizza, Boathouse Cantina, Brady’s West, Café Dawn, Central Colorado Title and Escrow, Chaffee Printing Center, Collegiate Peaks Bank;
Colon Orchards, CP’s Portables, Delarue Building Co., Dennis Fischer and his John Deere tractor, Jonas and Darcy Harlow, Heart of the Rockies Radio, Highwater Farm, The Hutchinson Ranch and Family;
Law Office of Jane B. Fredman, K Druva Photography, Kaleidoscope Toys, Knapp Family Farms, KSBV Radio, Landmark Surveying and Mapping, Marquez and Herrick-Stare LLC, Maverick Potter;
The Mixing Bowl, Moonlight Pizza and Brewpub, Mountain Phoenix Coffee Roasters, Ryan O’Brien Illustrations, Jen Orr at First Colorado Land Office;
Piñon Real Estate Group, Pursell Manufacturing, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida Mountain Sports, Sacred Ground Coffee, Settings Event Rental, the Town of Poncha Springs, and Wellspring Nutritional Therapy.
To our team of hard-working and positive volunteers, and the musicians and balloon twisters who created a festive atmosphere, thank you for sharing your time and talents, and for being an invaluable part of the weekend’s success.
You all set the stage for a wonderful experience for the festival-goers. To see a complete list of all of the pumpkin patch volunteers, please visit GuidestoneColorado.org.
Proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival support Guidestone’s programs, including Farmhands Education Programs, the Farm to School Program, Colorado Land Link, and the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center.
Guidestone Colorado is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to growing a vibrant agricultural future through education, community building, and partnerships.
Community engagement is invaluable to the success of these programs, and we are so grateful to be part of such an enthusiastic community that supports local food and local agriculture. Best wishes to all for a beautiful late fall season.
Leah Capezio
Community Outreach Coordinator
Guidestone’s board and staff