I have been doing staff appreciation for Salida School District R-32-J 15 years now and I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude again to the following businesses for their donations to the Salida School District End-of-the-Year All Staff Appreciation Recognition.
The recognition for the staff was held the weeks of April 10 and 17 this year. The committee tries to recognize administration, maintenance, cooks, bus drivers, teachers, paraprofessionals and the secretaries of the entire Salida School District by giving them a thank you for all their hard work. This helps put a smile on everyone’s face.
The district employees are a set of hardworking, dedicated professionals who support and help grow our young community.
Thank you again for all your support: Brady’s West, Poncha Market, Ace Hardware, Scanga Meat Company, Mountain Phoenix Coffee Roastery, Café Dawn, Brown Dog Coffee, Walmart, Safeway, The Mixing Bowl, Romeo’s Pancakes;
Quincys Steakhouse, Fiesta Mexicana, Split Happens Bowling Alley; Murdoch’s, Cellar Wine & Spirits, Legends Kitchen and Bath, McFarland Oil Company, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop, Vital Living, American Adventure Expeditions, Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Alpha Dog Care and Salida River Adventures.
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that “the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to Salida School District R-32-J.
Salida School District R-32-J