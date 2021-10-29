Dear Editor:
I am writing in support of Mandy Paschall, Jodi Breckenridge Petit and Joseph Smith for Salida school board.
Salida deserves school board members who are respectful, capable of critical thinking, themselves educated and already involved in the community. All three of these candidates fit the bill. I have confidence that they will continue to think big-picture and support both staff and students and keep the district on its “Distinctive” track.
These three issues are the most important to me and my family, and all three candidates are committed to carry them through:
Support teachers and not micromanage – the teachers are the trained professionals.
Provide student support and quality activities outside of the classroom.
Create well-rounded students who are ready for a meaningful life when they graduate high school.
Don’t forget to turn in your ballot by Nov. 2.
Jessica Downing,
Salida