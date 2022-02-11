Dear Editor:
Dear Mr. Bickford:
I am writing to express my concerns regarding wildlife activity research project Eli Wildey is reported to be conducting on Bureau of Land Management lands on Methodist Mountain outside Salida.
I understand the importance of determining effects of recreational activities on wildlife. The research goal, as stated in The Mountain Mail, is to see how creation of the Methodist Mountain trail network impacts wildlife movement. To determine that impact, it would be necessary to have tracked wildlife movement before the trail system was created. Since that opportunity has passed, Mr. Wildey’s research should be conducted in an area that has not yet been developed and followed by further observation once the area has been developed to accurately assess impact.
Certainly Methodist Mountain wildlife has been impacted over the past decade or so by development of subdivisions and extensive trail building. But without rigorous research beforehand, survey of current wildlife activity can’t be useful in terms of determining impact.
Mr. Wildey says his research will be applicable to numerous other planned recreation projects around the state. One of those planned areas would be the perfect place to conduct this research by actually determining extent and patterns of wildlife activity before development, then repeating the study after development.
Additionally, use of leg traps in an area with extensive recreational activity is likely to lead to inadvertently injuring humans and their companion animals. Mr. Wildey is quoted as saying he’s “trying to avoid the trails as much as possible” but he “can’t be 100 percent certain.” Since he can’t be certain, it should be obvious that, at times, neither can some of the many trail users. Under cover of snow, or even in a wet summer with proliferation of grasses, it’s easy to wander off the trail.
Mr. Wildey claims traps will be covered during the day to reduce chances of accidental captures, but given the trails are used from dawn until past dark, I don’t find that reassuring.
A number of wildlife cameras are already in place in the Methodist Mountain trail area. If Mr. Wildey simply wants to record wildlife activity, rather than determine impact of trails, it seems additional cameras should be sufficient. I’m opposed to use of leg traps in all but the most extenuating circumstances, and this project does not meet that standard.
I request an explanation supporting validity of research that claims to study impact of trails with no baseline data, rationale for using leg traps in an area with so much human and pet activity, dates during which research will be conducted, exact hours that traps will be covered and instructions for releasing the trap should an accident occur.
I have copied this to county commissioners, public land managers, The Mountain Mail and other stakeholders. I welcome their comments and hope Mr. Goetz will publish this correspondence in the newspaper’s letters to the editor.
I look forward to your response and appreciate your consideration of my concerns.
Mary Ann Davidson,
Salida