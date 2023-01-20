This year’s Holiday Park has been amazing. The Salida Sunrise Rotary Club is grateful to the 101 individuals, nonprofits and companies who adopted and decorated trees this year.
Because of your generosity, $5,200 will be added to the Sunrise Rotary Club’s Charitable Fund and then awarded in scholarships to Salida High School graduating students.
We are thrilled to be a part of this special community tradition, yet as everyone knows, it takes more than our club alone. This year’s fun decorations using The Nutcracker theme was made possible by Kate Woolman/State Farm. Thank you, Kate.
And, as always, Altamont Landscaping was a huge help in placing the T-posts in the ground as well as removing them. Thank you to all the wonderful people at Altamont Landscaping.
Also, this year two very caring teams helped with the transformation of Riverside Park: Scout Troop 60 prepared and carted trees and supplies to the park and back to the Touber Building, and several High Country Bank employees arrived and said “How can we help?” Both were invaluable volunteers as they followed through with so many tasks that were presented. Thank you so much!
A very special thank you goes to Deb Norby and the stellar fourth-grade students at Longfellow Elementary School. The students donated over $290 through their efforts to pay for their two trees. It is so heartwarming to see how hard these students worked to raise the funds, and like all of the money made through tree adoptions and extra donations, it will help build the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club Scholarship Fund.
We look forward to Holiday Park 2023, and hope you, the community, will join us again.
Janet Franz, Holiday Park chairman,
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club