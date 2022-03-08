Dear Editor:
That full-page ad that says “No to Aspire Tours” is full of misinformation, allusion to wrongdoing and hyperbole that sounds bad but makes no sense. And the letter-ad the next day continues the campaign.
This letter to the editor continues my voice of support for Aspire Tours in continuing to work through the county processes to see their vision for their property realized.
Bill and I are their neighbors to the south and can vouch for Kathrin and Brian as excellent neighbors. Brian came to introduce himself after they first purchased that property. They had to build a driveway as there was no access to that strip of land, and I was mourning a tree that I thought they would have to remove – but he immediately responded that they would go around the tree to preserve it. Not the usual developer’s response!
They have worked with the ditch company to install a culvert under a road for the irrigation water. We attended their open house when they explained their plans to the neighbors and were impressed with the clearing of the river bottom ground that had already been done.
You can’t even see the property from CR 190 West, nor from our house or any of the neighbors’ houses, as the property lies behind a fenced 40 acres with a dwelling, outbuildings and occasional cows.
Aspire Tours have already shown themselves to be good stewards of that strip of land, and we look forward to their contributions to our tourist community.
Mary and Bill Reeves,
Salida