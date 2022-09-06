Chaffee citizens have an opportunity to elect a neighbor with an outstanding record as an entrepreneur and a public servant. P.T. Wood’s multiple business interests have made him keenly aware of the environment necessary for business to thrive.
His 15 years of successful public service mean he’s fully prepared to continue his outstanding contributions as a county commissioner. His record on affordable housing partnerships is only one example of his accomplishments – nearly 80 units coming on line with the potential for another 24.
Chaffee County is facing a challenging future and no candidate is as well prepared to address those challenges as P.T. Wood.