Dear Editor:
I wanted to say thank you to the entire Salida and Buena Vista communities (and beyond) for your outpouring of love, concern and overwhelming generosity.
I have never experienced anything like it. It was a dream of ours to move to this area and I’m so glad that we saw it fulfilled. It is a privilege to be a part of such a close-knit, caring community.
Your kind gestures have eased the pain of this unfathomable tragedy and someday my family will be there to extend our support to our neighbors when they need it.
Thank you. You have no idea what a blessing you have all been.
Amber Daugherty,
Salida