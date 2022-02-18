Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to the city council work session on Feb. 14, addressing live music venues in our lovely artistic city.
I am a professional photographer and moved here 18 years ago as the art environment was rich with opportunity and music. Those of us “old-timers” remember Bongo Billy’s, where there was music with live bands every weekend and at least one band during the week. Salida welcomed musicians with open arms, and their music enhanced and harmonized with the lively art scene.
Restaurants and bars that hire live musicians have to book them months in advance, and they sign contracts for dates and for pay. And sometimes they hear that a band may be coming through from Denver on their way to Durango or other parts of the Southwest and have the opportunity to spontaneously book them for a performance. They also have to pay high royalty fees for the songs the musicians choose to play.
Salida has a huge musical audience that appreciates the free music scene and supports local restaurants and bars by buying their food and beverages. And they support local bands with generous tips. It’s a win/win for everybody.
I am well aware that the complexion of our downtown has changed since I moved here. Now there are condos and homes in our downtown commercial and industrial district. I would like to assume that the residents who move into downtown areas would expect heavier traffic, late-night revelers and, yes, music.
It has been my experience that the music is divided into three genres: bluegrass, Americana and rock and roll. They are not heavy metal tunes but danceable, sing-along kind of music. It results in happy smiles, fun and new friendships with our visitors. And revenue for our businesses. And generous tips for our musicians.
We have a group page called CarMar Fan Club that has 225 members who support local music. We post musical events, articles, etc. devoted to music and even have a couple of live music performances here in our backyard. I believe you underestimate the love of music of our local residents. What next? Limit hikers on trails? People fishing in the river? Families enjoying water activities?
I believe the bottom line is this: Why not help our local businesses instead of just singling out music venues that are struggling because of COVID and consequent staff shortages. How about working with the venues? How about small changes? Bands play until 9? Ideas to help venues lower the volume? We have several local sound engineers who could work with the venues. Our town needs to do all it can to retain the “flavor” of an artistic, historical, warm and friendly creative art district.
Carol Cartwright,
Salida