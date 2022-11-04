Become an election judge first Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Editor:In response to Jynene Hartman:If past Salida residents want to put in their 2 cents, here is mine: Become an election judge before you judge. Debora Fisk, Salida native,Delta Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.