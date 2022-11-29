We see demonstrations repeatedly on newspaper opinion pages, and in his book “Thinking, Fast and Slow” psychologist and economist Daniel Kahneman describes the weaknesses in human “logic,” the flaws in our judgment and decision-making.
For example, humans lack an intuitive understanding of statistics, and that distorts our view of reality when we rely on the small sample sizes of our personal experiences and observations. In forming our opinions, we overvalue stories, what are called anecdotal evidence, and they mislead us.
This tendency, along with our inclination to look for reinforcement of our opinions rather than for objective facts that might challenge or even refute them, compounds our misjudgments.
Unfortunately, in these days of political polarization, simplistic, superficial analysis, i.e., fast thinking, can lead to unfounded conspiracy theories.
Given current circumstances, we would do well to keep in mind our very human tendency for poor judgment and to seek reliable, fact-based sources for developing our views.