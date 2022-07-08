Dear Editor:
Last Sunday, I stood as hundreds of protesters assembled (as is their free right, thank God, for however long that should last) downtown in Salida and expressed their position about the recent Roe v. Wade decision.
I admit, I felt a sense of pride that the community was at least doing something, despite my position on what I will comment on is something I feel is truly complex. However, what made my jaw drop to the floor is what I experienced after the crowd had disassembled.
I saw a good friend wave merrily to one of the protesters. Clearly, he had not been part of the assembly. Instead, he was otherwise engaged in being one of the vendors at ArtWalk. His wave, however, was met with the tsunami of anger. The woman he had waved to in a perfectly respectful manner was now a cobra spitting venom in his face. (Never mind the irony he just happened to be standing next to his adult son who had been adopted out many years ago.)
We were all speechless as she unleashed her hatred for him not participating in a protest she deemed him responsible for being a part of. I offer this to you, both Salida and the world at large (as well as angry cobra woman): Don’t. Judge.
Years ago, I was forced to make one of the most incredibly difficult decisions of my life. I was pregnant. Though I had wanted children very much, I was doubled over in pain. For weeks and weeks. I was told the fetus was not receiving enough oxygen. It would be born stillborn or even worse. I made a hard decision. When I went to do so, I was surrounded by angry, screaming people in histrionics. A ring of them around the clinic. Around them: a ring of SWAT teams. Around them? A ring of helicopters.
I thought I would die that day, and in some ways I did. Or part of me did. But I was mesmerized by the people who judged me. Didn’t know me. Didn’t know my situation. Just their anger, like venomous snakes. I can’t tell you what is right or wrong on Roe v. Wade. I have (literally) been on both sides of that fence. And that was God’s will. All I know is what we have is how we treat each other.
Now that the “woke” are the “super woke” and everyone is the King/Queen of Self-Righteousness, I invite you all to take a step back, take a deep breath and truly think about how you are treating one another. Did you walk in my moccasins? Or me in yours? No. Nothing changed from all that anger and venom. Nothing. Except maybe someone’s heart turned a wee bit black. Are we not all God’s children? Don’t judge. You don’t know me. Most of what has come out the past two years? Nonsense. But this is true: We are in this together. Amen.
Diana Smyth,
Salida