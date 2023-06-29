Dear Editor:
I would like to comment about Salida’s legal battle with Poncha Springs, the city council and our fearless leader.
We are each other’s friends and neighbors and we need to get along with other towns. Our leaders in Salida are tone deaf and really don’t understand English.
This is the worst administration in history. They have made all their own problems, and that is why the town of Poncha Springs is suing about water rights and breach of agreement.
This administration could have avoided all this if they had given Poncha Springs what they wanted.
Yet our fearless leader shows no caring or compassion. He has given Salida a bad name. His peers go with what he says and they are not compassionate and they fail to hold him accountable and responsible.
The two leaders of Salida and Poncha Springs don’t get along and there is bad blood between them.
Our fearless leader demeaned, insulted, defamed and made falsehoods against Poncha Springs.
He stuck his foot in his mouth and said his remarks on air and on YouTube.
He gave the mayor of Poncha Springs great gifts which they can use in their lawsuit and they can use wrapping paper and put a bow on it and they can play if for a jury.
Poncha Springs is going for punitive and compensatory damages along with a breach of contract.
Salida’s city attorney who knows zero about the law or rule of law said this to city council, “It’s unfortunate that we have to do this, but the Poncha Springs town board has left us no choice.”
You had a choice to do the right thing.
Poncha Springs should not settle.
And if they win Salida will shell out a lot of money and it will come out of the taxpayers' money. The administration should get rid of their attorneys and get legal counsel who understand about agreements and the law. These attorneys are giving bad legal advice.
Going into an election season our fearless leader will get the blame and get voted out of office for his failures. They show weakness because he refuses to accept reality and it is sad to watch. Remember that when you go to the polls in November.
Adam Martinez,
Salida