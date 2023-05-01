As a member of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA), I am concerned with its approach to renewable energy and its plans for new rate structures (promoting energy use by offering lower rates to high users and raising cost for those who use less energy).
SDCEA has entered into a 30-year contract with Tri State, limiting its flexibility in how to acquire its energy for many years to come. This seems shortsighted as the energy landscape is changing continuously and rapidly. SDCEA should have realized that flexibility was needed to be able to adjust to these changes appropriately.
During the upcoming board elections, co-op members have an opportunity to vote for change: for a future where SDCEA and its members are rewarded when everyone conserves energy and (most) energy consumed is clean energy.
There are two excellent candidates: Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle. Jeff is a Lake County commissioner with 30 years of clean energy and climate policy experience, and Mark is a retired electrical engineer with 40 years of experience in the power generation industry who developed clean energy feasibility studies. Both are forward thinkers with the knowledge and background to help move SDCEA into the future.
Every SDCEA member, no matter where they are located, may vote for all open board positions. Vote for a forward-thinking co-op. Vote for knowledgeable board members, who support a new direction. Vote for Mark and Jeff in May by using your mail-in ballot or by voting online.