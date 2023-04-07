On the evening news just now, I heard a member of Congress interviewed about the latest school shooting, and this man (a Republican) said that he doesn’t believe there is anything Congress can do to reduce gun violence.
Gun violence is the leading cause of death in young people. Why in the world would someone even run for public office if they feel like there’s “nothing they can do” about it? And why would anyone vote for a candidate with that attitude?
The “Serenity Prayer” includes the words, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Those members of Congress who are saying, “I can’t do anything to help reduce gun violence” perhaps need to pray harder, along the lines of “God grant me the courage to reject the pressure of the gun lobby and do what is right for our kids and families and communities.”
But I’m not naïve enough to think this will happen. Instead, we the voters need to recognize our own power and refuse to elect the “I can’t do anything about it” politicians who are part of the problem instead of part of the solution.